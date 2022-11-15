What's new

Xi told Biden at G20 summit: Taiwan is the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" that must not be crossed.

E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,838
-15
1,828
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed​

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.

At a meeting held on the Indonesian island of Bali, the first between the two leaders since Biden became president, Xi urged the U.S. leader to translate U.S. commitments made to Beijing regarding Taiwan into concrete actions.


Hope US gets the message on Taiwan this time.
 
