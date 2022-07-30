What's new

Xi to Iran's Raisi: We should support each other on issues concerning core interests

Luosifen

Luosifen

Updated 23:39, 29-Jul-2022

CGTN

China and Iran should continue to support each other on issues concerning the core interests of the two sides, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone conversation on Friday afternoon.
China views its relationship with Iran from a strategic standpoint and is willing to work alongside the Middle East country in pushing for new progress in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.
Xi also said China appreciates the active support of Iran in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and is willing to work with Iran to promote both the implementation of the initiatives and the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.
For his part, Raisi recounted the important results reached through cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years as last year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Iran-China diplomatic relations.
He said he believes the ties will grow in a higher level due to effort from both sides. He also spoke highly of China's active role in international and regional issues.
The Iranian president vowed to maintain close contact with Beijing while preserving justice in international affairs.

Xi to Iran's Raisi: We should support each other on issues concerning core interests

China and Iran should continue to support each other on issues concerning core interests of the two sides, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone conversation on Friday afternoon.
