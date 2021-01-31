beijingwalker
Xi takes lead in bolstering Winter Olympic Games, Beijing 2022 preparations
Just before one-year countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, all competition venues have been completed. In mid-January, Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Games' preparation work in Beijing and the co-host city of Zhangjiakou.
