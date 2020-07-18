Xi says China will consider joining TPP

Beijing eyes greater influence in Asia-Pacific through economic integration
Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks at a virtual APEC summit. © Kyodo via Xinhua
TSUKASA
BEIJING/SINGAPORE -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China is open to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, in a likely move to bolster the country's presence in Asia while the U.S. focuses on its presidential transition.
no chance: we will veto any attempt of China to join the pact.
Tpp is only for righteous nations.
Japan will veto any China entry 100 percent.
