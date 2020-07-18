What's new

Xi says China will consider joining TPP

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
22,721
0
17,127
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Beijing eyes greater influence in Asia-Pacific through economic integration

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks at a virtual APEC summit. © Kyodo via Xinhua
TSUKASA

BEIJING/SINGAPORE -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China is open to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, in a likely move to bolster the country's presence in Asia while the U.S. focuses on its presidential transition.
asia.nikkei.com

Xi says China will consider joining TPP

Beijing eyes greater influence in Asia-Pacific through economic integration
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
——
no chance: we will veto any attempt of China to join the pact.
Tpp is only for righteous nations.
Japan will veto any China entry 100 percent.
 
Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,247
7
2,837
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
Great if true.

The CPTPP has high standards for greater economic integration and it will make a difference to the region if China can commit to those standards. More trade and greater economic harmonization is win-win for everyone in the long run.


 
Last edited:
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,345
-3
3,324
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Viet said:
Beijing eyes greater influence in Asia-Pacific through economic integration

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks at a virtual APEC summit. © Kyodo via Xinhua
TSUKASA

BEIJING/SINGAPORE -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China is open to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, in a likely move to bolster the country's presence in Asia while the U.S. focuses on its presidential transition.
asia.nikkei.com

Xi says China will consider joining TPP

Beijing eyes greater influence in Asia-Pacific through economic integration
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
——
no chance: we will veto any attempt of China to join the pact.
Tpp is only for righteous nations.
Japan will veto any China entry 100 percent.
Click to expand...
Vietnam is a significant partner that is more important than Japan or Singapore, I bet.
Begin by beating the GDP of some cities in China first, Khmer Krom.
:no::sarcastic::sarcastic:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘US election shaping up as contest between which candidate hates China more’
2
Replies
27
Views
853
Menthol
Menthol
MultaniGuy
Trump supports 'One China' policy in call with Xi
Replies
12
Views
675
ultron
ultron
MultaniGuy
Who Will Take America’s Place in Asia?
Replies
2
Views
405
Glorino
Glorino
Genesis
China Creates a World Bank of Its Own, and the U.S. Balks
Replies
10
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
V
  • Locked
China creates a World Bank of its own, and the US balks
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom