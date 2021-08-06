What's new

Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021

Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV - Reuters
  1. Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV Reuters
  2. China Aims to Export 2 Billion Covid-19 Vaccines This Year The Wall Street Journal
  3. COVID cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost Japan Today
  4. China Matches G-7 Vaccine Push With 2-Billion-Shot Pledge Bloomberg
  5. China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year’s end The Indian Express
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

