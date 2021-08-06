PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER Jun 2, 2012 3,762 0 313 Country Location 34 minutes ago #1 Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV - Reuters Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV Reuters China Aims to Export 2 Billion Covid-19 Vaccines This Year The Wall Street Journal COVID cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost Japan Today China Matches G-7 Vaccine Push With 2-Billion-Shot Pledge Bloomberg China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year’s end The Indian Express View Full Coverage on Google News Local : 2021-08-05(Thursday) 18:41:00 Found via nicer.app/news excellent!