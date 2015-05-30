What's new

Xi pledges Chinese support for Russia as tensions mount over Ukraine

Xi Jinping pledges Chinese support for Russia as pressure mounts on Vladimir Putin over Ukraine
  • The Chinese leader said the two sides must step up joint efforts to protect their interests in a video call with his Russian counterpart
  • Putin was the first world leader to say he would attend the Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing in February



Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to support Russian efforts to protect its long-term security amid rising international pressure over Moscow’s attitude to Ukraine.
In a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Xi also said China and Russia opposed attempts to divide the two nations and called for more joint actions to safeguard their security interests.
Calling Putin an “old friend”, Xi said he appreciated Putin’s“firm support” for China defending its core interests, and in opposing attempts to separate China and Russia. Meanwhile, Putin expressed support for Beijing’s stance on Taiwan.

Xi pledges Chinese support for Russia as tensions mount over Ukraine

Xi Jinping pledges Chinese support for Russia as pressure mounts on Vladimir Putin over Ukraine
