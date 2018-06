"Our stance is steadfast and clear-cut when it comes to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said, adding that "any inch of territory passed down from ancestors can not be lost while we want nothing from others."





As an important part of bilateral relations, Xi said military relations have maintained a sound development momentum in recent years.





"It has long been known that the real experts on military affairs do not want to employ military means to solve issues," said Xi.

