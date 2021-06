Xi Jinping’s effort to break Australia’s will has only solidified it

Compromises

Xi Jinping’s effort to break Australia’s will has solidified it Today’s Resolve Political Monitor shows Australians stand ready to support further retaliation for any escalation in the Chinese government’s pressure tactics.

China’s President Xi Jinping asked Australians whether they were prepared to stand up for their sovereignty if he applied some economic pain. We now know their answer.“Yes”.While China is applying punitive trade bans to over $20 billion worth of Australian exports, holding two Australian writers in prison on political charges, and refusing any high-level contact, Australian public sentiment is firm.The Resolve Political Monitor showed Australians were in no mood to negotiate over Beijing’s demands.CREDIT:APSixty-two per cent of respondents to today’s Resolve Political Monitor , conducted forandby Resolve Strategic, say Australia should be guided by the principle of “sticking to our values and speaking up” in its confrontation with Xi’s China.Fewer than a quarter - 23 per cent - say Australia should “think twice before antagonising China”.“I think it’s clear they are behind the government in sticking up for themselves,” observed the pollster, Jim Reed of Resolve Strategic.The number supporting compromise on other points was even fewer. Only 15 per cent thought Canberra should reverse its ban on Chinese telecommunications gear maker Huawei , for instance.Australia’s authorities will be encouraged that only 13 per cent of people polled wanted Canberra to relent on its expulsion of China’s agents. More such actions lie ahead.Taking all 10 points together, 56 per cent said Australia should make “no compromise”.Do you think Australia should compromise on any of these points if it meant better trade and diplomatic relations with China? Please either pick 'no' or choose as many of the options as you like.No compromises56%COVID source investigation17%Warning of conflict17%Lease of Darwin Port16%Huawei involvement in 5G15%Criticism on Hong Kong15%Launching cases at the WTO14%Cancelling visas of suspected agents13%Speaking out on human rights13%Cancelling Vic 'Belt & Road'13%Criticism on disputed Spratly IslandsDo you think Australia should compromise on any of these points if it meant better trade and diplomatic relations with China? Please either pick 'no' or choose as many of the options as you like.No compromises56%COVID source investigation17%Warning of conflict17%Lease of Darwin Port16%Huawei involvement in 5G15%Criticism on Hong Kong15%Launching cases at the WTO14%Cancelling visas of suspected agents13%Speaking out on human rights13%Cancelling Vic 'Belt & Road'13%Criticism on disputed Spratly Islandsn=1600Source: Resolve Political Monitor Created with Datawrapper Not that Australians wanted a fight. Most people – 63 per cent – would like Canberra to “continue to seek a quiet diplomatic solution” with China.“I think the prejudice is, ‘if this gets resolved and China starts buying our beef and barley again, that’s excellent’,” says Reed.“People see value in the trade relationship and they realise there’s an issue here.”But not at the expense of any Australian principle. The poll shows majority support of 53 per cent for retaliatory tariffs on Chinese goods in the event of any escalation.The effects of Beijing’s sanctions have been felt acutely by some firms and sectors such as wine producers , but the macroeconomic damage to Australia has been outmatched by surging Chinese demand for iron ore at record prices. China’s sanctions might have produced different results in other circumstances.