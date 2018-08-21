/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Xi Jinping vows to promote China-Malaysia cooperation with Belt and Road

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Aug 21, 2018 at 12:37 PM.

    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Xi Jinping vows to promote China-Malaysia cooperation with Belt and Road

    CGTN
    2018-08-20


    "China firmly upholds China-Malaysia friendship and believes that China-Malaysia relations will have much to do in the new era," Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

    President Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Beijing on Monday, vowing to strengthen strategic communication.

    Malaysia is the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to establish diplomatic relations with China and also one of the first countries to positively respond to the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi noted.

    [​IMG]

    Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, said in July that it will continue to invest in Malaysia by setting up its first cloud-based Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center in August. / VCG Photo

    "The two sides should make efforts in jointly building the Belt and Road and make it the main line to promote pragmatic cooperation between China and Malaysia in the new era," Xi said and hailed Mahathir's Asian values.

    Xi also vowed to increase the voice of developing countries in the world and firmly oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism.

    Mahathir responded that his visit shows clearly that Malaysia's friendly policy toward China will not change and China's rapid development is not a threat to Malaysia.

    Malaysia welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Malaysia and Malaysia's Look East policy will learn from the successful experience of China's development, he added.

    "China's Belt and Road Initiative will promote regional exchanges and cooperation, which will benefit all countries in the region," he noted.

    [​IMG]
    Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visits the headquarters of e-commerce giant Alibaba in east China's Zhejiang Province, August 18, 2018. /VCG Photo‍

    The prime minister also stressed that Malaysia is willing to actively participate in the joint construction of Belt and Road.

    China-Malaysia relations

    Malaysia, part of the 10-member ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), established diplomatic relations with China in 1974.

    China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for nine consecutive years since 2009. And in 2017, Malaysia was China's ninth largest trading partner and the second largest among other ASEAN countries.

    Malaysia hopes to build stronger ties with China and welcomes more investment and technological cooperation as a way to boost its SMEs, the prime minister told CGTN in an interview.

    [​IMG]
    CGTN Photo

    Mahathir also met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday. The two sides agreed to advocate for free trade and globalization as well as share common interests.

    The memorandums of understanding between the two governments, covering cross-border accounting and audit regulatory cooperation, durian and palm oil trade and business, were signed during the meeting.

    [​IMG]
    Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August, 20, 2018. /VCG Photo

    Mahathir has made seven visits to Beijing during his first term as PM from 1981 to 2003, and this visit is his first trip to China since taking office in May.

    The prime minister is paying an official visit to China from Aug. 17 to 21. He visited the headquarters of automaker Geely and e-commerce giant Alibaba in east China's Zhejiang Province as the first stop on his trip.

    https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d3d414d34496a4e79457a6333566d54/share_p.html

    @powastick , @rambro , @oprih
     
    sinait

    sinait FULL MEMBER

    MAHATHIR-2 183e90dcf1384299a62c3cc78d9a9189.jpg
    Indian Mahathir is very Anti Chinese.
    This is fun to watch, Mahathir begging bowl in hand in China.
    The Chinese population in Malaysia is now only 24% from 38% since Independence.
    Singapore was kicked out from Malaysia, main reason is the combined total of the Chinese population will challenge the Malays.
    Now that China is powerful and influential, Mahathir is singing a different tune.
    China would be wise to be careful of this snake.
    We know what this half breed Indian feels inside his heart.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahathir_Mohamad
    Mahathir's father, Mohamad bin Iskander was from Penang, an Indian with a Malay mother.

    https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/mahathir-hits-back-at-dig-about-his-indian-roots
    Mahathir hits back at dig about his Indian roots

    http://www.malaysia-today.net/2016/...ot-convinced-that-mahathir-hates-the-chinese/
    Are you still not convinced that Mahathir hates the Chinese?
    .
     
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    Servility comes naturally to such base creatures. When the Type 055 is commissioned, its first mission should be port visits to all these archipelago nations that surround China, so people like Mahathir can get a real close look at what's in store for them if they misbehave.

    But let's not pretend Singapore hasn't been trying to stymie China - after all, it hosts US troops to "balance" China, no? It allows US surveillance aircraft that spy on China's coast and island holdings to use its airfields, doesn't it? These insults won't be forgotten.

    The day of reckoning will come, sooner or later. China's true friends will be rewarded, and her enemies and false friends punished. When the 055 comes around to visit, make sure Premier Lee gets a real close look at it.
     
    Mista

    Mista FULL MEMBER

    sinait

    sinait FULL MEMBER

    For true friendship, one must look at the big picture.
    Tiny nations like Singapore must know how to maneuver to navigate the political waters.
    Singapore is the biggest foreign investor in China, why would we want to stymie China.
    We prosper if China grows strong and prosperous and we show where our hearts are with our investment.
    Do not be sidetracked by propaganda from the world's Hegemon out to portray an isolated China.

    Only the naive pretend there is no intense pressure from the US on us to side with the US.
    We cannot support China openly, see what happens to nations, even allies for example Turkey, that cross the US.
    Singapore still need the protection and trade from the US.
    We prefer to play a neutral role here, but some Singaporeans succumb to the intense anti China propaganda in our national medias.
    .
     
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    I guess this year Vietnam took over Malaysia as China's largest trade partner in ASEAN.
     
