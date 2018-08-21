Xi Jinping vows to promote China-Malaysia cooperation with Belt and Road

Servility comes naturally to such base creatures. When the Type 055 is commissioned, its first mission should be port visits to all these archipelago nations that surround China, so people like Mahathir can get a real close look at what's in store for them if they misbehave.



But let's not pretend Singapore hasn't been trying to stymie China - after all, it hosts US troops to "balance" China, no? It allows US surveillance aircraft that spy on China's coast and island holdings to use its airfields, doesn't it? These insults won't be forgotten.



The day of reckoning will come, sooner or later. China's true friends will be rewarded, and her enemies and false friends punished. When the 055 comes around to visit, make sure Premier Lee gets a real close look at it.

Click to expand...