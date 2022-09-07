What's new

Xi Jinping urges China to step up efforts to master key technology

Xi Jinping urges China to step up efforts to master key technology​

  • The Chinese President told a meeting of a policy implementation body that key areas should be identified based on the country’s strategic needs
  • The country is locked in intense technological conflict with the US, was banned investment in Chinese firmed linked to the security and defence sectors

1662563135822.png


China’s leader said the authorities should identify key areas based on its strategic needs. Photo: Shutterstock
China must strengthen top-down planning and pool resources nationwide to push for breakthroughs in core technologies, President Xi Jinping has said.
Xi told a meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms in Beijing that resource allocation should be optimised and key areas identified based on the country’s strategic needs, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Xi’s remarks come amid rising technological competition with the United States and as the current White House expands the previous administration’s bans on investment in Chinese companies linked to its defence and security sectors.

 

