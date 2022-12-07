Xi Jinping to Attend China-Arab States Summit and China-GCC Summit and Pay State Visit to Saudi Arabia

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:
At the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit in Riyadh and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 10.
