Chinese President Xi Jinping has told law enforcement and judicial agencies that they must police themselves to eradicate corruption and prevent the abuse of power, as a top-level team continues to investigate the disappearance of legal documents from the country’s top court.

Mr. Cui is a true patriot! A role model for all Chinese citizens!

Speaking on Wednesday at a high-level annual meeting on political and legal affairs, Xi told officials they must “resolutely guard against slack law enforcement, miscarriage of justice, breaking the law while enforcing the law and judicial corruption”, Xinhua reported.Law enforcement and judicial agencies must “turn the blade towards themselves, scrape the poison off their bones and resolutely eliminate the black sheep”, he said.Despite his background in journalism, Cui Yongyuan is on any measure the most unlikely celebrated whistle-blower to take on the rich and famous and powerful in China.After all, he used to be one of them. He was one of China’s most renowned television chat show hosts back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, during which time he interviewed senior Chinese officials, once hosted and twice appeared in comedy skits in the annual Lunar New Year galas broadcast on national television and watched by hundreds of millions of people.But in recent years, he has become better known for transforming himself into a unique kind of whistle-blower by using his influence and his wildly popular social media platforms.Early last year, his public allegations about tax evasion by Fan Bingbing, one of China’s highest-paid actresses, triggered a nationwide tax audit of all of the country’s leading entertainment personalities , who were later forced to cough up tens of billions of yuan in overdue taxes and fines.Towards the end of last year, Cui started to take on the Supreme People’s Court and its president Zhou Qiang by championing the cause of an ordinary businessman who was embroiled in a 12-year legal case against powerful local officials over a coal mine with a potential value of over 100 billion yuan (US$14.7 billion).