  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Xi Jinping: Serving the people with heart and soul

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by ZeEa5KPul, Aug 2, 2020 at 5:22 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:22 AM #1
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:55 AM #2
    TruthSeeker

    TruthSeeker PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Right. Cult of Personality megalomaniac dictator not seen in China since the mass murderer Mao.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:57 AM #3
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    You're from Trumpistan, grandpa. I wouldn't talk about cults of personality if I were you. Can you imagine a cult of personality around such a ridiculous figure?
    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:02 AM #4
    TruthSeeker

    TruthSeeker PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    No, I can't. And ... there isn't one, and there will not be one, because the USA is ruled by a Constitution ratified in 1788 that prevents the kind of cult of personality dictatorship we are witnessing, again, in China.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:10 AM #5
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    Constitution...:omghaha:
    Donnie's got a bunch of these in his bathroom
    [​IMG]
    But I shouldn't worry too much about Donald in particular, whoever comes after him will be using the same rolls of toilet paper.
    Let me be serious for a moment, gramps, and drop some real political science. You don't have a constitution. What you have is an ailing, creaking, leaky, worm-eaten archaic system that's failing at the fundamental task of maintaing national unity. America is a wholly artificial political construct with no historical depth, just a mystical belief in a silly parchment some slaveowners wrote a couple of centuries ago. As a polity, it's completely unfit for the challenges of the 21st century.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:14 AM #6
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    Very motivational video and I'm not even Chinese - no power will come close to defeating China - they are simply to dame good when in units - their collaboration abilities are close to flawless.

    They do need a quick war, just for testing and experience sake.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM #7
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    China is not an aggressor and nobody dares to throw the first punch against it. Guess there'll be no wars.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:17 AM #8
    TruthSeeker

    TruthSeeker PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    What a child! There is no such science as "political" science. Do you actually believe in social sciences?Are you that stupid?
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:19 AM #9
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    I agree they are not but don't be fooled that elements won't try. Because that's what they do.
     
