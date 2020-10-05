Xi Jinping says ready to take China-Bangladesh ties to new heights Chinese President Xi Jinping said he stands ready to better align China-Bangladesh strategies and jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road, so as to take the China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he stands ready to better align China-Bangladesh strategies and jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road, to take the China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.President Xi made the remarks in a video message shown at an event held by Bangladesh in commemoration of the 100th birthday of the founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended sincere greetings and best wishes to Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi government, and the people.Calling Bangladesh a good old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said Rahman, who visited China twice, has forged a friendship with the older generation of Chinese leaders.A portrait of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the parliament house complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 15, 2020. /XinhuaPresident Xi hailed the contribution made by the older generation of leaders of the two sides to the development of bilateral relations, stressing the need to continue the friendship.Noting Bangladesh has made remarkable achievements in building the nation in the past 50 years since its independence, the Chinese president said, China, as a friendly neighbor, is deeply pleased."China and Bangladesh have been friendly neighbors since ancient times, and the ancient Silk Road has witnessed a thousand years of friendship between the two countries," said Xi, adding that the two sides have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, supported each other and moved forward hand in hand.Saying he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, the Chinese president pointed out both two countries are now at a critical stage of revitalization and development."The Chinese Dream to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation aligns with Bangladesh's dream of a 'Sonar Bangla'," said Xi, adding that the practical cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the two countries have weathered the trying times and helped each other, with Chinese enterprises making breakthroughs in the construction of major projects in Bangladesh, and the tariff exemption for 97 percent of the exports from Bangladesh, Xi recalled.