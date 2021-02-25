Xi Jinping: Rural people shake off poverty in great stride toward Xiaokang - a moderately prosperous society in all respects

Xi Jinping: Rural people shake off poverty in great stride toward Xiaokang Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the country's victory in extreme poverty eradication in his speech at a national commendation conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the country's victory in extreme poverty eradication in his speech at a national commendation conference in Beijing on Thursday, saying all people in rural areas have shaken off absolute poverty, a great stride towards Xiaokang: a moderately prosperous society in all respects.The milestone was achieved by lifting nearly 10 million people out of absolute poverty on average every year since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in late 2012.Xi said that the livelihood of rural people has been greatly improved, with stable income,, basic health care, safe housing and drinking water.," Xi said.He added that through poverty alleviation projects, infrastructure including road, power grid and communication facilities in rural areas have been greatly improved.So far,Xi said, adding that