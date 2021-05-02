Xi Jinping promises democratic, beautiful China by 2050
18 Oct 2017 8:00 pm
Outlining a two-stage plan to transform China, President Xi Jinping said in Beijing today that by 2050 the goal is to become a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.
In a long-winded, nearly three-and-a-half hour speech that tested the will of many – including elderly past presidents – to stay awake in the Great Hall of the People, Xi laid out his vision for turning China into a "great, modern socialist country,'' in the 15-year period from 2020 to 2035. In that time frame, the Communist party will build on the foundation created by the moderately prosperous society, he said.
From 2035, onwards, another 15 years of hard work will be needed realize socialist modernization of China, Xi said.
The 64-year-old general secretary of the Communist Party began speaking today at a few minutes past 9:00 am.
He envisioned a modern, socialist China that is beautiful.
"The modernization that we pursue is one characterized by harmonious coexistence between man and nature," he said.
"In addition to creating more material and cultural wealth to meet people's ever-increasing needs for a better life, we need also to provide more quality ecological goods to meet people's ever-growing demands for a beautiful environment," Xi said.
He also also turned his attention to a beautiful world.
"We call on the people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, to build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity," Xi said, Xinhua reported.
"No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation," Xi said.
At the outset of his address, he praised the achievements in reform, opening up, and socialist modernization over the past five years.
Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. "This is a new historic juncture in China's development."
He listed a 14-point basic policy that underpins the endeavors to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
The hall erupted in applause when Xi mentioned the party's determination to continue the anti-corruption campaign, until a "sweeping victory" is achieved over "the greatest threat" to the party. Tigers will be taken out, flies will be swatted and foxes will be hunted down, he promised, amid applause.-The Standard
