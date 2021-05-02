What's new

Xi Jinping promises democratic, beautiful China by 2050

18 Oct 2017 8:00 pm

Outlining a two-stage plan to transform China, President Xi Jinping said in Beijing today that by 2050 the goal is to become a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

In a long-winded, nearly three-and-a-half hour speech that tested the will of many – including elderly past presidents – to stay awake in the Great Hall of the People, Xi laid out his vision for turning China into a "great, modern socialist country,'' in the 15-year period from 2020 to 2035. In that time frame, the Communist party will build on the foundation created by the moderately prosperous society, he said.

From 2035, onwards, another 15 years of hard work will be needed realize socialist modernization of China, Xi said.

The 64-year-old general secretary of the Communist Party began speaking today at a few minutes past 9:00 am.


He envisioned a modern, socialist China that is beautiful.

"The modernization that we pursue is one characterized by harmonious coexistence between man and nature," he said.

"In addition to creating more material and cultural wealth to meet people's ever-increasing needs for a better life, we need also to provide more quality ecological goods to meet people's ever-growing demands for a beautiful environment," Xi said.

He also also turned his attention to a beautiful world.

"We call on the people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, to build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity," Xi said, Xinhua reported.

"No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation," Xi said.

At the outset of his address, he praised the achievements in reform, opening up, and socialist modernization over the past five years.

Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. "This is a new historic juncture in China's development."

He listed a 14-point basic policy that underpins the endeavors to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The hall erupted in applause when Xi mentioned the party's determination to continue the anti-corruption campaign, until a "sweeping victory" is achieved over "the greatest threat" to the party. Tigers will be taken out, flies will be swatted and foxes will be hunted down, he promised, amid applause.-The Standard

Chinese are mocking democracy here in PDF Xi is is promising democracy in China. 50 cent army should oppose the Xi's statement.
The other point is that there is mo harm in proming something after 30 years in late seventies.
 
Learn to read ,"modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful. "
The title spin is something but at least read properly.
China always talk about democratic values,china always talk about being democratic ,most Chinese believe they are Democratic,it's not new.You have one skewed version of democratic .
 
Last edited:
Most Chinese - at least I do - understand the difference between true democracy, as practiced in China, and feudal fascism that verbally calls itself democracy as practiced in India.
 
Democracy in Chinese is 民主
The first word 民 mean people
The second word 主 mean master
Put together it mean the people is the master of their own fate.
That is the context when they say democracy.
 
what a joke really. democracy and one party state is not democracy.. it is an autocracy.
 
fake Chinese account on youtube

this Asianboss youtube is the same guy who said there was no COVID in China

I have reported this youtube account also, I do that alot
 
Asianboss is a fake account? what kind of think tank are you? see how many followers and how long it has been around, you are just an incredible think tank...lol
 
I have reported that account

I also report all the Facebook pages

you wont believe how much traffic I can bring to these youtube for reporting them as fake

keep posting more so I can keep targeting them

www.neweurope.eu

Google deletes 2,500 fake YouTube accounts linked to China

Google said it has deleted more than 2,500 YouTube channels tied to China that spread disinformation on the videosharing platform. The company said the channels were removed between April and June “as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China”. It add
www.neweurope.eu www.neweurope.eu
 
Asianboss is a well known channel among Asian communities in north America, you must've lost your mind.
 
That's just one political propaganda notion of democracy
At its core democracy also means; "at the practice or principles of social equality".
Many of the self claimed democratic nations aren't democratic at all according to many more forms of democratic notion.
Chinese gov mandates are apparently affected by public's democratic demands,the very reason gov are elected in any democracy ( though with hardly any yield). Chinese giv delivers what a democracy is supposed to.
The fact that party members vote for their representative,it makes cpc a democracy in their own right.
 
China cries foul over Facebook, Twitter block of fake accounts

By Reuters Staff
3 MIN READ

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it had a right to put out its own views after Twitter and Facebook said they had dismantled a state-backed social media campaign originating in mainland China that sought to undermine protests in Hong Kong.




















Twitter Inc said on Monday it suspended 936 accounts and the operations appeared to be a coordinated state-backed effort originating in China.
Facebook Inc said it had removed accounts and pages from a small network after a tip from Twitter. Facebook said its investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined direct comment on the Twitter and Facebook actions, but defended the right of Chinese people and media to make their voices heard over the Hong Kong protests.
Overseas Chinese and students “of course have the right to express their point of view”, he told a daily news briefing.
“What is happening in Hong Kong, and what the truth is, people will naturally have their own judgment. Why is it that China’s official media’s presentation is surely negative or wrong?” he added.
Twitter and Facebook have come under fire from users over showing ads from state-controlled media that criticized the Hong Kong protesters. Twitter said Monday it would no longer accept advertising from state-controlled news media, and told Reuters the change was not related to the suspended accounts.



Twitter and Facebook are blocked by the Chinese government from being used in the mainland, but are freely accessible in Hong Kong, where protests since June have plunged the Chinese-ruled territory into its most serious crisis in decades.
Chinese media use foreign social media to communicate with people around the world to introduce them to Chinese policies and “tell China’s story”, Geng said.
“I don’t know why certain companies or peoples’ reaction is so strong,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hong Kong protests present one of the biggest challenges for China’s President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
They began in opposition to a now-suspended bill that would allow suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts, but have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Social media companies globally are under pressure to stem illicit political influence campaigns online, especially ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.
A 22-month U.S. investigation concluded Russia interfered in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the presidency.
 
