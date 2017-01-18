Xi Jinping is rewriting history. But it's the future he wants to leave his mark on - CNN

I can't stand these idiots. In 1935, In Zunyi, MAO Zedong was already the absolute leader. The reason was simple. The other CCP leaders led an army of 80,000 to defeat, and only 30,000 eventually escaped Jiangxi. MAO used 30, 000 to break free of Chiang kai-shek's 400, 000 army.



Obey MAO, live and win. Refused MAO, failed and died. It's not a hard choice.



Political movements after 1942 were not about fighting political opponents, but about fighting bureaucracy and cleaning up internal corruption. The CPC is a party that is constantly fighting internal politics because no one is always right.



In essence, communism sees everyone as evil. So everyone has to be supervised by someone else.