Xi Jinping: Glory and happiness belong to the working people
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the National Conference of Model Workers and Advanced Workers at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, praised the efforts of China's working class and working people in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and securing a decisive victory in poverty alleviation.
