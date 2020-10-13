Xi Jinping Chaozhou street speech: Let's continue building a better Chaozhou City

beijingwalker
Xi Jinping: Let's continue building a better Chaozhou City
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talked to people while visiting a street lined with ancient memorial archways in Chaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday. "Chaozhou is a famous cultural city with a long history, which is precious and rare," said Xi. He also called for residents to continue building a better Chaozhou
