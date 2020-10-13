What's new

Xi Jinping Chaozhou street speech: Let's continue building a better Chaozhou City

Xi Jinping: Let's continue building a better Chaozhou City
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talked to people while visiting a street lined with ancient memorial archways in Chaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday. "Chaozhou is a famous cultural city with a long history, which is precious and rare," said Xi. He also called for residents to continue building a better Chaozhou

 
There are some worries about this video, Xi didn't have enough bodyguards to separate him from the huge crowds and neither Xi and the crowds wear masks, the Covid is not totally gone, could be still lurking somewhere waiting to strike.
 
