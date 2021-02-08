Emphasising that control over information is key to victory in modern warfare, Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be “combat ready” as nine rounds of talks to resolve military faceoff in eastern Ladakh between India and China have failed to defuse the border tension.

Incidentally, Chinese state media euphorically reported about deployment of new weaponry along the LAC with India. It gave details about how Xi Jinping-headed Central Military Commission was closely supervising the deployment of troops and logistics supply for frontline troops.

Xi Jinping asks PLA to be battle ready as India-China border tension simmers Emphasising that control over information is key to victory in modern warfare, Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be “combat ready” as nine rounds of talks to resolve military faceoff in eastern Ladakh between India and China have failed to defuse the...