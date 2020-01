Xi Jinping arrives in Nay Pyi Taw for state visit to Myanmar



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday for a state visit to Myanmar. Two Myanmar fighter jets escorted Xi's plane as it entered the country's airspace. Myanmar's First Vice President U Myint Swe and several cabinet ministers warmly welcomed Xi upon his arrival at the Nay Pyi Taw International Airport.