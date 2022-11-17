What's new

Xi Jingping: Trudeau you are lying and not appropriate. You got to change

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,046
-23
5,449
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
In a video shared by Canadian journalists on social media, Xi was seen confronting Trudeau for behaving “inappropriately” by leaking details of their meeting to media.

“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper,” Xi is shown saying to Trudeau. “That’s not appropriate. That’s not … the way the conversation was conducted.”

“If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like,” Xi added.

Trudeau then said Canada believed in “free and open and frank dialogue” and would continue to look to work constructively together, but that “there will be things we will disagree on, and we will have to…”

“Let’s create the conditions first,” Xi retorted before parting ways with the prime minister.



www.scmp.com

Xi calls out Canada’s Trudeau on G20 sidelines over ‘media leaks’

Video shows Chinese president confronting prime minister for behaving ‘inappropriately’ in divulging details about their informal conversation.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,046
-23
5,449
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
“That’s not … the way the conversation was conducted.”

Xi was saying Trudeau BS. We never converse this thing, you told newspaper we talk this thing....
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,711
1
10,306
Country
China
Location
China
"Let's create the conditions first" means to let low-level officials of both sides contact and conduct forward-looking negotiations.

Trudeau, however, told reporters of this kind of talk. Isn't this destroying the foundation of mutual trust between the two sides?

If Trudeau can't keep his mouth shut, why do other people believe his sincerity?
 
YouGotRouged

YouGotRouged

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2011
1,151
-3
975
Country
Oman
Location
Canada
So was Winnie expecting an apology from Mr. Peoplekind? Will always consider him a douche but good on Turdeau for standing up to a totalitarian egocentric twat. If only he could say the same to Sleepy Joe.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
His domestic rivals vanquished, Xi’s now free to pursue international ambitions
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
757
Chat SAMOSA
C
E
Xi told Biden at G20 summit: Taiwan is the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" that must not be crossed.
Replies
1
Views
127
etylo
E
Hamartia Antidote
Xi’s got China’s rich worrying about wealth. Now they’re scrambling for visas
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
951
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ARMalik
Dictator Justin Trudeau has Emergency aka Marshall Law in Canada to crush peaceful Protesters !!
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
ARMalik
ARMalik
beijingwalker
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are each expected to visit Beijing in November
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom