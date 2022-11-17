Xi Jingping: Trudeau you are lying and not appropriate. You got to change

In a video shared by Canadian journalists on social media, Xi was seen confronting Trudeau for behaving “inappropriately” by leaking details of their meeting to media.
“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper,” Xi is shown saying to Trudeau. “That’s not appropriate. That’s not … the way the conversation was conducted.”
“If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like,” Xi added.
Trudeau then said Canada believed in “free and open and frank dialogue” and would continue to look to work constructively together, but that “there will be things we will disagree on, and we will have to…”
“Let’s create the conditions first,” Xi retorted before parting ways with the prime minister.
“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper,” Xi is shown saying to Trudeau. “That’s not appropriate. That’s not … the way the conversation was conducted.”
“If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like,” Xi added.
Trudeau then said Canada believed in “free and open and frank dialogue” and would continue to look to work constructively together, but that “there will be things we will disagree on, and we will have to…”
“Let’s create the conditions first,” Xi retorted before parting ways with the prime minister.
Xi calls out Canada’s Trudeau on G20 sidelines over ‘media leaks’
Video shows Chinese president confronting prime minister for behaving ‘inappropriately’ in divulging details about their informal conversation.
www.scmp.com