Xi hails China, Pakistan as 'iron brothers'

Updated 16:12, 26-Oct-2021
CGTN


Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed relations between China and Pakistan as between "iron brothers" in a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Xi said that history has proved that the two countries have always been each other's trustworthy "iron brother" no matter what changes the international landscape has undergone.

Given that the world is seeing more sources of instability and risk, the two countries should stand together more firmly, promote their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Xi said China supports Pakistan in exploring a development path that suits its own national realities and is ready to share the new opportunities that China's high-quality development has opened up.

Both sides should strengthen strategic communication, deepen the docking of development strategies and improve the exchanges of experience in governance, he said.

Xi pledged China will continue to assist Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality and promote cooperation in agriculture, digital economy and other areas.

The two countries should also deepen cooperation in fighting terrorism and improving security, the Chinese president said. He added that they coordinate closely in practicing true multilateralism and in promoting international fairness and justice to safeguard the common interests of both sides and maintain world peace and stability.

For his part, Khan said he agreed with what President Xi said, and the world is faced with many major problems that require Pakistan and China to communicate closely and work together.

He said the relations between the two neighbors have withstood all tests and spoke highly of China's selfless assistance to his country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan staunchly pursues the one-China policy, firmly supports China's stance on such issues of its core interests as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights, and firmly backs the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi, Khan said.

He added that his country is also ready to work with China to promote the building of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and other areas of cooperation.

Xi calls for building closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in new era


BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged China and Pakistan to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

In his phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Xi also called on the two sides to stand together even more firmly and push forward the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides under the new circumstances. Enditem

 
Indeed China is a great and dear friend, and has stuck with Pakistan through tough times, as has Pakistan with it.

I remember reading years ago (25) several papers from strategic experts in China on how in order for China to grow strong it needs good friends on its borders, which both provide stability and keep out opposing powers from snooping in on China. Pakistan was named as the most instrumental of the lot (Pakistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, North Korea). India was discounted back then and how they would be prone to stepping into the western camp, which actually turned out correct.
 
One great thing about China is that they absolutely hate how the British and other colonial powers have designed the neighborhood. The post-colonial order needs radical change and China can play an instrumental role in bringing about this change with the cooperation of its regional partners like Pakistan. The first job is to destroy the white man's most subservient slave in Asia, the colonial relic called India.
 
