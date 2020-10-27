Xi hails China, Pakistan as 'iron brothers'

Indeed China is a great and dear friend, and has stuck with Pakistan through tough times, as has Pakistan with it.



I remember reading years ago (25) several papers from strategic experts in China on how in order for China to grow strong it needs good friends on its borders, which both provide stability and keep out opposing powers from snooping in on China. Pakistan was named as the most instrumental of the lot (Pakistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, North Korea). India was discounted back then and how they would be prone to stepping into the western camp, which actually turned out correct.