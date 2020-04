Japan's own economy is collapsing while they are falling further and further behind in the high growth areas of the economy like software, IoT, telecom, etc. Even in semiconductor, a previous Japanese stronghold, they are nowhere near leading edge fabs.



To top it off, they just had a massive coverup of coronavirus cases exposed because they didn't want to lose face for the Olympics. The projection is for 400k in Japan.



They think too highly of their ability to influence the Chinese economy.

