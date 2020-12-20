What's new

Xi attends commissioning of Chinese naval vessels

Xi attends commissioning of Chinese naval vessels
Source: Xinhua | 2021-04-24 18:51:54 | Editor: huaxia

SANYA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the commissioning ceremony of three naval vessels, the Changzheng-18, the Dalian, and the Hainan.

The vessels were delivered to the People's Liberation Army Navy and placed in active service Friday at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

Daniel808 said:
Offcially Commissioned today !

LHD-31 PLANS Hainan ARG (Amphibious Ready Group-SSF) Southern Fleet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1385911208797081602

Together with :
DDG-105 PLANS Dalian Type 055 Heavy Destroyer & Type 094A SSBN PLANS-421

3 Strategic Ships commisioned in single event ! CRAZY
65,000 TONNES DIPLOMACY commissioned in single day

40,000 Tonnes Type 075 LHD
13,000 Tonnes Type 055 Heavy Destroyer
12,000 Tonnes Type 094A SSBN
 
marvel of Chinese manufacturing prowess...well done China! 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳

China needs to utilize these smaller aircraft carriers by making VTOL fighters so that China's seaborn key fighter fleet increases in strength and adds to the two aircraft carrier's teeth.
 
Just that 3 vessel are a force to reckon for any small , medium nation.

PLAN usually is very low profile in commissioning of naval vessel especially SSBN. This time is so openly. It is sending a message to someone. :enjoy:
 
