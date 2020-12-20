Xi attends commissioning of Chinese naval vessels

SANYA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the commissioning ceremony of three naval vessels, the Changzheng-18, the Dalian, and the Hainan.The vessels were delivered to the People's Liberation Army Navy and placed in active service Friday at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.