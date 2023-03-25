What's new

Xhite that gets you banned

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

all fair and good as far as I can tell

but just on a whim logon ko ban kar dena.. yeh to sahi nahi hai na ?

kisi ka rhetoric ni pasand aaya, kisi ka style ni accha laga.. ban chep do.. wtf

having said that, I agree ki bad apples bhi bhot hai, religion etc le ke bakwaas krte

but why purge good people ?

my real brother, not an "alt" like some keen eyes here seem to believe

latest casualty hai bechara

@villageidiot @waz @Irfan Baloch @fatman17 jis

track 3 unofficial diplomats ko purge krte raho gey toh how will we ever get to and mukammal that pyar and aman ka tamasha we all really want ?

smh :tsk:
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/1202qpm

you're not the only one venting ya dekho

wonder who it was

@waz
 
V

villageidiot

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/1202qpm

you're not the only one venting ya dekho

wonder who it was

@waz
First comment. Says it's all okay now.

1679748195315.png


Seems you went our of your way to find dirt on PDF?
 
V

villageidiot

-=virus=- said:
that's their androoni mamla to do with their recent political turmoil

I'm talking exclusively about PDF, this forum
There's no reason to believe there is any disconnect b/w PDF and pakistani reddit. Everyone on Pakistani SM equally hates the same side now.

BTW, I wholeheartedly agree with you. This banning on whim shit is unacceptable. I log on thinking about some quality jousting, and find out you're banned. :lol:
 

