It was first reported in September 2015 that an unmanned " hypersonic cruising vehicle " (>Mach 4) featuring a turbojet/ramjet combined cycle engine (TBCC) was tested for the first time after being released from an H-6 carrier. The vehicle was developed by the 611 Institute and might use the wave riding technology. After the hypersonic flight the HCV returned to the base and landed safely. A recent satellite image (June 2018) indicated that the triangular shaped HCV was entering the service with PLAAF as a strategic reconnaissance UAV () similar to American D-21. The latest image (September 2019) suggested that theis expected to be unveiled during the military parade celebrating China's 70th anniversary on October 1, 2019.