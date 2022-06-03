WW2 Ace in a Sabre

Squadron Leader and WW2 Ace,was the first American to become an Ace in 2 wars. He also did this spanning the propellors and jets eras. His WW2 experience helped him earn command of thein the Korean war. He excelled at the post, leading by example, and demanding strict discipline among his men. Under his leadership the squadron became one of the best battling for the Korean skies.Davis grew to be so valuable that he became irreplaceable, it was protocol for Aces to be recalled back to the US, for their safety so they could teach their skills to the next generation of pilots, but Davis became so instrumental in his role that the Air Force couldn’t find anyone to take his place. And so, he remained fighting in Korea and seeing more action than ever. Just half a month after becoming an Ace, he became a Double Ace, claiming his 10th victory on December 13th.But he met his end on February 10th, 1952 when providing cover for a group of F-84 Thunderjets across the infamous MiG Alley, where MiG patrols were common and numerous.George Andrew Davis would be posthumously promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, as well as awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart for his valiant actions that day.