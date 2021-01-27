What's new

Wuhan next-of-kin say China silencing them as WHO visits

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
www.dailymail.co.uk

Relatives of Wuhan Covid victims say they are silenced by Beijing

Relatives of Wuhan's Covid-19 victims said Chinese authorities have deleted their social media group and are pressuring them to keep quiet while WHO investigates origins of pandemic in the city.
  • Relatives of Wuhan's coronavirus victims said Chinese authorities deleted their social media group on WeChat 10 days ago
  • Zhang Hai said authorities are 'afraid' the families will get in touch with WHO experts who are in Wuhan for an investigation into the pandemic's origins
  • Families blame officials for mishandling the outbreak in Wuhan a year ago
 
kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
This is how government deals with an unknown disease at beginning phase. It's common sense. Every government in any country will act in this way. Public panic sometimes only makes the situation worse.
 
