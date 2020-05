Wuhan market role was important because it was thought the origin of the virus was from the animal in the market.



But that's all.



They didn't found the animal and even the patient zero never visited the market.



There's also an outbreak from the older variant of coronavirus aboard.



But still Wuhan and Huanan Seafood Market is part of the history.



As it was the first to be found and identified, although the origin is not from there.

