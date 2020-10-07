Wuahn city celebrates China's National Day with Korean War patriotic battle song flash mob

North Korea's Kim pays tribute Chinese war dead on anniversary

Author: AFP|Update: 22.10.2020 05:40North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to Chinese troops killed in the Korean War / © KCNA VIA KNS/AFPNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid tribute to the millions of Chinese troops who fought a US-led coalition to a standstill and saved his country from defeat in the Korean War, state media reported Thursday.The 1950-53 conflict was the first and so far only time Chinese and US forces have engaged in large-scale direct combat, and with tensions running high between Beijing and Washington, China is making much of the 70th anniversary of its forces entering the fight.China is North Korea's longtime ally and economic benefactor, with Mao Zedong -- whose eldest son Mao Anying was among those killed -- having described relations as "close as lips and teeth".