What's new

Wuahn city celebrates China's National Day with Korean War patriotic battle song flash mob

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
Wuahn city celebrates China's National Day with Korean War patriotic battle song flash mob

"We entertain friends with wine, When wolves invade we greet them with gunfire"

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
Shenzhen celebrates China's National Day with Korean war patriotic battle song flash mob

"We entertain friends with wine, When wolves invade we greet them with gunfire"

 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,244
1
20,670
Country
China
Location
United States
It has been 70 years since Oct. 25 1950. Solute to those sacrificed their life in the Founding Battle of the People's Republic. You will not be forgotten!
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang celebrates China's National Day with Korean War patriotic battle song flash mob

"We entertain friends with wine, When wolves invade we greet them with gunfire"
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
North Korea's Kim pays tribute Chinese war dead on anniversary
Author: AFP|Update: 22.10.2020 05:40
3c22f39a574a67acb1f684ce2d140bfb.jpeg


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to Chinese troops killed in the Korean War / © KCNA VIA KNS/AFP


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid tribute to the millions of Chinese troops who fought a US-led coalition to a standstill and saved his country from defeat in the Korean War, state media reported Thursday.

The 1950-53 conflict was the first and so far only time Chinese and US forces have engaged in large-scale direct combat, and with tensions running high between Beijing and Washington, China is making much of the 70th anniversary of its forces entering the fight.

China is North Korea's longtime ally and economic benefactor, with Mao Zedong -- whose eldest son Mao Anying was among those killed -- having described relations as "close as lips and teeth".

today.rtl.lu

Korean War at 70: North Korea's Kim lauds Chinese war dead on anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid tribute to the millions of Chinese troops who fought a US-led coalition to a standstill and saved his country from defeat in the Korean War, state media reported Thursday.
today.rtl.lu today.rtl.lu
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
March of the People's Volunteer Army

Striding in high spirit, across the Yalu River!
To safeguard peace,to defend the motherland,
To protect our home!
The great people of China, are firmly united in solidarity!
Aid Korea,
Beat the wild wolves of U.S. Imperialism!


中国人民志愿军战歌! March of the People's Volunteer Army! (English Lyrics)​

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,982
-5
90,015
Country
China
Location
China
Street rap band adapted the Chinese volunteer army Korean War battle song and sing it on an alley street, attracting large crowds singing it with them.

March of the People's Volunteer Army

Striding in high spirit, across the Yalu River!
To safeguard peace,to defend the motherland,
To protect our home!
The great people of China, are firmly united in solidarity!
Aid Korea,
Beat the wild wolves of U.S. Imperialism!

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
"Destroy wild wolves of U.S. Imperialism" Street rap band sing Chinese army Korean War battle song on the street attracting big crowd sing with them
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
tower9
T
beijingwalker
China's Korean War movie smashes box office record, China became the world biggest movie market
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
4K
Char
Char
aziqbal
China’s biggest movie is about how a US Marine division held off 12 Chinese divisions
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
B
Korean War epic ‘Crossing the Yalu River’ set to continue success of blockbuster film ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’
Replies
11
Views
963
Stranagor
Stranagor
comci
  • Article
China-Australia relations: US exports ease the pain of China trade reduction, but not enough
Replies
0
Views
241
comci
comci

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom