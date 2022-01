WTO gives China right to impose tariffs on $645 mln of U.S. goods​

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington​

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington​

by Swarajya Staff -Jan 27, 2022 01:00 PMThe United States on Wednesday (26 January) called for reforms in "WTO rules and dispute settlement" that have been used to "shield China’s non-market economic practices".The statement by US Trade Representative office comes after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowed China to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States.by Swarajya Staff -Jan 27, 2022 01:00 PMThe United States on Wednesday (26 January) called for reforms in "WTO rules and dispute settlement" that have been used to "shield China’s non-market economic practices".The statement by US Trade Representative office comes after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowed China to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States.