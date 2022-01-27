What's new

WTO gives China right to impose tariffs on $645 mln of U.S. goods

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,219
-5
84,905
Country
China
Location
China

WTO gives China right to impose tariffs on $645 mln of U.S. goods​

Reuters
Publishing Jan 26, 2022

BRUSSELS — The World Trade Organization authorized China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a decade-long case into U.S. measures to counter Chinese subsidies.

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)

WTO gives China right to impose tariffs on $645 mln of U.S. goods

BRUSSELS — The World Trade Organization authorized China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a decade-long…
financialpost.com financialpost.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,219
-5
84,905
Country
China
Location
China

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington​

bySwarajya Staff-Jan 27, 2022 01:00 PM

swarajya%2F2021-10%2F9c051918-a54f-4b20-a790-0e8710bd678a%2FWTOe.jpg


The United States on Wednesday (26 January) called for reforms in "WTO rules and dispute settlement" that have been used to "shield China’s non-market economic practices".

The statement by US Trade Representative office comes after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowed China to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States.

swarajyamag.com

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington​

bySwarajya Staff-Jan 27, 2022 01:00 PM

swarajya%2F2021-10%2F9c051918-a54f-4b20-a790-0e8710bd678a%2FWTOe.jpg


The United States on Wednesday (26 January) called for reforms in "WTO rules and dispute settlement" that have been used to "shield China’s non-market economic practices".

The statement by US Trade Representative office comes after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowed China to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States.

swarajyamag.com

US Calls For Reform In WTO Rules After Global Trade Body Authorises China To Impose Tariffs On Washington

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
WTO ruling: US tariffs on China are illegal
Replies
4
Views
337
Figaro
Figaro
ChineseTiger1986
U.S. lawmakers urge USTR to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods
Replies
0
Views
109
ChineseTiger1986
ChineseTiger1986
rent4country
Featured Biden And The EU Call A Truce In A 17-Year Trade Fight To Focus On Threats From China
Replies
4
Views
2K
Clutch
Clutch
Vanguard One
Australia refers China to the World Trade Organization over barley tariffs amid ongoing tensions
Replies
1
Views
274
TNT
TNT
Get Ya Wig Split
CHINA AGAINST THE WORLD: Australia threatens to take China to WTO and backs Boris Johnson's stance on Uighur abuses
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Adonis
Adonis

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom