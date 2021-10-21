WTH! Moscow enters lockdown due to rising Covid19 - The virus is still surging and not gone it has re-emerged

What's new

Moscow enters lockdown due to rising Covid19

Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia



Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia

Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city's mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
Moscow (CNN)Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city's mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
"In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in Covid cases," Sergey Sobyanin wrote in his blog, before announcing strict restrictions from October 28 to November 7.
"During this period, the work of all enterprises and organizations on the territory of the city of Moscow should be suspended," he said, before outlining a few limited exemptions.
 
This coming winter is going to be very bad for Russia. Moscow has high population density. Virus thrives in winter in high population density places where it easily spreads.
 
