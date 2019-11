Seriously what I think is someone powerful is trying to make the things go his way or making Imran Khan resign. Just hear the statements from PML-Q and the statement by Nabeel Gabool of PPP . Something is cooking up . Maybe Dharna was a part of it . It's really concerning . Too much political destability . Don't have much time to do a detailed analysis . Things aren't going the way the were supposed to .



Note: I don't mean to demean any forces or political character . Peace .

Click to expand...