WSJ: Wuhan Lab Staff had Corona weeks before Outbreak

Trolls (incl some Chinese )- keep off, all your 'discrediting west' 'muck throwing' and whataboutism are of no use now. You're not fooling anyone.


For others:
Increasing evidence that the Virus escaped from lab. Latest is the report from WSJ that 3 lab researchers were admitted to hospital with Corona weeks before the larger outbreak happened. The incompetence with which China runs its virus labs is legendary. This time the researchers botched it up , got infected themselves, and then let it loose on the world by trying to hide it.

Most of you may not be able to read the article (it's paid)

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a U.S. intelligence report, fueling debate over Covid-19’s origin.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

Summary in other reports- here:


www.ndtv.com

Wuhan Lab Staff Sought Hospital Care Before Covid Outbreak: Report

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the COVID pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a previously undisclosed intelligence report.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Last edited:
Yawn, no prove that he was sick with covid. And nice try editing the title "troll". Read the article.
 
Just check out “e-cigarette pneumonia” in the United States. We already know where the virus originated.

The United States had 4 million cases of COVID-19 in December 2019 ， CDC data ， United States Official Agency
www.npr.org

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says

The discovery, uncovered after analyzing blood donations from nine states, strengthens evidence that the coronavirus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials were aware.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
