WSJ: Wuhan Lab Staff had Corona weeks before Outbreak

WSJ News Exclusive | Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a U.S. intelligence report, fueling debate over Covid-19’s origin.

Wuhan Lab Staff Sought Hospital Care Before Covid Outbreak: Report Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the COVID pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a previously undisclosed intelligence report.

Trolls (incl some Chinese )- keep off, all your 'discrediting west' 'muck throwing' and whataboutism are of no use now. You're not fooling anyone.For others:Increasing evidence that the Virus escaped from lab. Latest is the report from WSJ that 3 lab researchers were admitted to hospital with Corona weeks before the larger outbreak happened. The incompetence with which China runs its virus labs is legendary. This time the researchers botched it up , got infected themselves, and then let it loose on the world by trying to hide it.