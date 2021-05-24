WSJ: Wuhan Lab Staff had Corona weeks before Outbreak

Ghost Hobbit
Trolls (incl some Chinese )- keep off, all your 'discrediting west' 'muck throwing' and whataboutism are of no use now. You're not fooling anyone.
For others:
Increasing evidence that the Virus escaped from lab. Latest is the report from WSJ that 3 lab researchers were admitted to hospital with Corona weeks before the larger outbreak happened. The incompetence with which China runs its virus labs is legendary. This time the researchers botched it up , got infected themselves, and then let it loose on the world by trying to hide it.
Most of you may not be able to read the article (it's paid)
Summary in other reports- here:
@AgNoStiC MuSliM @Norwegian
@Imran Khan
@Reichsmarschall
