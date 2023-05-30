What's new

WSJ: China’s Fading Recovery Reveals Deeper Economic Struggles

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

China’s Fading Recovery Reveals Deeper Economic Struggles

Ballooning debt, tepid consumption and worsening relations with the West to weigh on growth, economists say

China’s era of rapid growth is over. Its recovery from zero-Covid is stalling. And now the country is facing deep, structural problems in its economy.

The outlook was better just a few months ago, after Beijing lifted its draconian zero-Covid controls, setting off a flurry of spending as people ate out and splurged on travel.

But as the sugar high of the reopening wears off, underlying problems in China’s economy that have been building for years are reasserting themselves.

The property boom and government overinvestment that fueled growth for more than a decade have ended. Enormous debts are crippling households and local governments. Some families, worried about the future, are hoarding cash.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s crackdowns on private enterprise have discouraged risk-taking, while deteriorating relations with the West—exemplified by a new campaign against international due diligence and consulting firms—are stifling foreign investment.

Economists say these worsening structural problems are hobbling China’s chances of extending the growth miracle that transformed it into a rival to the U.S. for global power and influence.

Instead of expanding at 6% to 8% a year as was common in the past, China may soon be heading toward growth of only 2% or 3%, some economists say. An aging population and shrinking workforce compound its difficulties.

China could drive less global growth this year and beyond than many business leaders expected, making China less important for some foreign companies, and less likely to significantly surpass the U.S. as the world’s biggest economy.

“The disappointing recovery today really suggests that some of the structural drags are already in play,” said Frederic Neumann,
chief Asia economist at HSBC.

China’s economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.5% in the first quarter, boosted by the end of Covid-era restrictions.

Yet more recent signals suggest the revival is ebbing. Retail sales rose just 0.5% in April compared with March. A bundle of data on factory output, exports and investment came in much weaker than economists were expecting.

More than a fifth of Chinese youths aged 16 to 24 were unemployed in April. E-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com reported lackluster first-quarter earnings. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, dominated by Chinese companies, is down 5.2% year to date, and the yuan has weakened against the U.S. dollar.

Most economists don’t expect China’s problems to lead to recession, or derail the government’s growth target of around 5% this year, which is widely seen as easily achievable given how weak the economy was last year.

A boom in electric-vehicle production allowed China to surpass Japan as the world’s largest exporter of vehicles in the first quarter. Beijing’s industrial policies and China’s manufacturing prowess mean it is still finding ways to succeed in some major industries.
“We still have confidence in the long-term growth story of China,” said Phillip Wool,

head of research at Rayliant Global Advisors, an asset manager with $17 billion under management. He said the country’s transition to one that relies more on domestic consumption instead of exports will help keep it on track.

Still, many economists are growing more worried about China’s future.

The big hope for this year was that Chinese consumers would dramatically step up spending, as the main drivers of China’s past growth—investment and exports—languish.

But while people are spending somewhat more after almost three years of tough Covid-19 controls, China isn’t experiencing the kind of surge other economies enjoyed when they emerged from the pandemic.

Consumer confidence is low. More important, some economists say, is that Beijing hasn’t been able to meaningfully change Chinese consumers’ long-running propensity to save rather than spend—a response to a threadbare social safety net that means families must sock away more for medical bills and other emergencies.

Chinese household consumption accounts for around 38% of annual gross domestic product, according to United Nations data, compared with 68% in the U.S.

“Consumer-led growth has always been a bit of an aspirational target” for China, said Louise Loo, China lead economist in Singapore at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. Now, it may be even harder to achieve, she said, given how cautious Chinese consumers are coming out of the pandemic.

Although Beijing is trying to make it easier to borrow this year, lending data indicate households prefer to pay down debt than take on new loans.
In March, Zi Lu dipped into her dowry and paid off the remaining 1.2 million yuan, equivalent to about $170,000, on her mortgage for an apartment she bought in Shanghai two years ago. Working for an e-commerce retailer, she said sales have been underwhelming this year. Lu said she is anxious and wants to reduce her debt burden.

“I’m scared of getting laid off out of the blue,” she said.

Also looming over the economy is its massive debt pile.

Between 2012 and 2022, China’s debt grew by $37 trillion, while the U.S. added nearly $25 trillion. By June 2022, debt in China reached about $52 trillion, dwarfing outstanding debt in all other emerging markets combined, according to calculations by Nicholas Borst, director of China research at Seafarer Capital Partners.

As of last September, total debt as a share of GDP hit 295% in China, compared with 257% in the U.S., data from the Bank for International Settlements shows.

Viewing the debt buildup as a threat to financial stability, Xi has made deleveraging a centerpiece of his economic policy since 2016, weighing on growth.

To help deflate the country’s housing bubble, regulators imposed strict borrowing limits for property developers from late 2020. Property development investment fell 5.8% in the first quarter of this year despite policy efforts to stem the pace of the slide.

China’s Fading Recovery Reveals Deeper Economic Struggles

Ballooning debt, tepid consumption and worsening relations with the West are set to weigh on future growth, economists say.
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Wow, that first graph is a terrible sign for Chinese growth. If China slows at that pace, Chinese doesn’t have a prayer in overtaking US GDP.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

Bull manure. Exact opposite. PPP measures real things.

Nominal is just some exchange that people can literally change overnight. If China pegs the Yuan to the Dollar at 5 to 1 right now then China instantly overtakes the US in GDP.

If it pegs RMB to $ at 2-1 like in 1980s then China's GDP doubles the US in nominal.

A five dollar haircut in China is $50 in the US and, boom!, the US GDP gets 10 times more counted in nominal.

Oh if you count the "financial instruments" those are even worse with inflated nominal count.

That is the kind stupidity that allows the US to have a "larger" economy when China builds and buys more cars, TVs, refrigerators and everything else than the US.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Nope, you either have money or you don’t. No one cares how much you paid for your loaf of bread at the grocery. Nominal is what matters when measuring national power. Real money is what matters. PPP is only relevant when measuring standard of living at an individual level.

I knew the excuses would roll in once the Chinese realized they may never surpass US GDP. Theres not enough copium in the world for you and the little pinks.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

LoL. Why should we need copium?

You see this? World's Largest Economy is China. Look at the date.

IMG_8916.jpeg


US Congress had write a long arsed "report" to cope with China being the Largest Economy in the World -- in 2015:
IMG_8915.jpeg


And China is still a developing country with years to grow.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Again, by PPP metric which is worthless on a national scale.

If PPP mattered, then India would be a greater economic power than Japan and Germany combined.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

Why is it worthless? Because you say so?

Look, China can build and buy twice as many cars as the US:
IMG_8918.jpeg


It also could build 40 times more high speed rail:
IMG_8919.jpeg

It also uses twice as much electricity:
IMG_8920.png


That is real world stuff that you can touch and wield -- not inflated mystical "value" for services render.

If push comes to shove, China can build more ships and vehicles of all types, skyscrapers, bridges, highways, ports and whole arsed cities. That is real, hard national power.

The US wins in production only with Hollywood films and maybe p0rn (unlike Calipornia, it's more of underground industry in China.) I guess that is "soft" power.

Nah, you simply CAN'T have any other country with a bigger economy when the steel production and consumption is this lopsided in favor of China:
IMG_8921.jpeg
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Nope, PPP is worthless because there’s no such thing as a national cost of living. Real money, real wealth is what matters. Not building endless ghost cities or bridges to nowhere.

The Soviets could build endless amounts of tanks, armor, and Naval ships but could never match American innovative capacity. The average American citizen is far more productive than the average Chinese. I really could care less how much steel you can produce when America is producing the next SpaceX, Apple, Internet, or personal computer.

Building a thousand skyscrapers means nothing when America is producing the next IPhone and revolutionizing the world.
 
your export of manufactured goods will plummet
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

China can produce an endless amount of empty buildings, but can’t produce a single reusable rocket.

This is why I’ll always bet on the American economy over Chinas.
 
Chute

Chute

Even easier thing to compare and win the argument on more conclusively versus the CCP spambots:

One can easily see where the Chinese economy is over leveraged on (things to do with real estate and banking finance regarding that) and where the "money where your mouth is" capacities actually are regarding innovation companies.

Simply put, the Chinese themselves (even with the current demographic dividend + earning potential before that sunsets) dont really see their "innovation" companies as that worthwhile to invest in....especially after the CCP crackdown on parts of the service industry.

PRC will just be another Soviet Union in the end...a larger version of it, with more market forces allowed to operate to some degree.....but in the end the upcoming demographic collapse is going to be brutal on PRC (whatever the other consequences of that will be)....their breakout does not have the raw institutional credibility, heft and sustainability long term....as they simply do not have the free enough system to achieve those tiers.

