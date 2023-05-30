WSJ: China’s Fading Recovery Reveals Deeper Economic Struggles

F-22Raptor said: China can produce an endless amount of empty buildings, but can’t produce a single reusable rocket.



This is why I’ll always bet on the American economy over Chinas. Click to expand...

Largest Chinese companies by market capitalization List of the largest companies in China by market capitalization, all rankings are updated daily.

Largest American companies by market capitalization List of the largest american companies by market capitalization, all rankings are updated daily.

Even easier thing to compare and win the argument on more conclusively versus the CCP spambots:One can easily see where the Chinese economy is over leveraged on (things to do with real estate and banking finance regarding that) and where the "money where your mouth is" capacities actually are regarding innovation companies.Simply put, the Chinese themselves (even with the current demographic dividend + earning potential before that sunsets) dont really see their "innovation" companies as that worthwhile to invest in....especially after the CCP crackdown on parts of the service industry.PRC will just be another Soviet Union in the end...a larger version of it, with more market forces allowed to operate to some degree.....but in the end the upcoming demographic collapse is going to be brutal on PRC (whatever the other consequences of that will be)....their breakout does not have the raw institutional credibility, heft and sustainability long term....as they simply do not have the free enough system to achieve those tiers.