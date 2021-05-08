WSJ: China's CoronaVac offer 100% protetction rate (against death) for the more deadly Brazilian P.1 variant of COVID-19

A Small Brazilian Town Is Beating Covid-19 Through a Unique Experiment A community starts to return to normal as the pandemic continues to rage across the rest of the South American country.

SERRANA, Brazil—This town of 45,000 people in southeastern Brazil has been at the center of a unique experiment for the past three months: vaccinate nearly every adult against Covid-19 and see what happens.In recent weeks, after most of the adults here got their second dose, Covid-19 cases and deaths plunged and life has started to return to normal as the pandemic continues to rage across Brazil.All of Serrana’s adults were offered CoronaVac between February and April as part of the experiment, known as Project S. It is the first mass trial of its kind in which an entire town is vaccinated for Covid-19 before the rest of the country.Not everyone in the town was eligible, including minors under 18, adult women who are pregnant or nursing, and others with serious health problems.Town officials and residents said they are thrilled with the results so far.said Lucia Elaine Caldano, the unit’s administrator, pointing to rows of empty chairs.In April, six people died from Covid-19 in Serrana. Of those, five had only taken the first dose of the vaccine. The other victim had symptoms two days after the second dose, suggesting that the disease was contracted between jabs, according to Mayor Capitelli., meaning the volunteers were exposed to higher viral loads, potentially leading to a slightly lower efficacy rate, researchers said.