WSJ: China's CoronaVac offer 100% protetction rate (against death) for the more deadly Brazilian P.1 variant of COVID-19

SERRANA, Brazil—This town of 45,000 people in southeastern Brazil has been at the center of a unique experiment for the past three months: vaccinate nearly every adult against Covid-19 and see what happens.

In recent weeks, after most of the adults here got their second dose, Covid-19 cases and deaths plunged and life has started to return to normal as the pandemic continues to rage across Brazil.

All of Serrana’s adults were offered CoronaVac between February and April as part of the experiment, known as Project S. It is the first mass trial of its kind in which an entire town is vaccinated for Covid-19 before the rest of the country.

Not everyone in the town was eligible, including minors under 18, adult women who are pregnant or nursing, and others with serious health problems. Of the roughly 27,700 eligible adults, 27,150, or 98%, were vaccinated, according to town officials.

Town officials and residents said they are thrilled with the results so far. Infections are down 75% from a March peak in Serrana, while there have been no deaths from Covid-19 among the people who were fully vaccinated, suggesting CoronaVac is also effective against the aggressive P.1 variant sweeping the region.

In the waiting room of the town’s intensive-care unit, the effects of CoronaVac are already visible. “Only three weeks ago, this was so full, people had to stand,” said Lucia Elaine Caldano, the unit’s administrator, pointing to rows of empty chairs. In the past three weeks, only one person has been put on a ventilator—a woman who had refused to take the vaccine.

In April, six people died from Covid-19 in Serrana. Of those, five had only taken the first dose of the vaccine. The other victim had symptoms two days after the second dose, suggesting that the disease was contracted between jabs, according to Mayor Capitelli.

Serrana’s study promises to add clarity to a global mishmash of studies of CoronaVac. In Phase 3 trials carried out by Butantan late last year, it was found to be about 50% effective against symptomatic infections and 100% effective at preventing fatal cases.

The trial’s volunteers were all medical professionals, unlike in the Phase 3 trials of other vaccines such as the one developed by Pfizer Inc., meaning the volunteers were exposed to higher viral loads, potentially leading to a slightly lower efficacy rate, researchers said.

A Small Brazilian Town Is Beating Covid-19 Through a Unique Experiment

A community starts to return to normal as the pandemic continues to rage across the rest of the South American country.
So basically the west finally admited that the so-called 50% effective number they reported last year in Brazil, was against an much more aggressive P.1 variant in Brazilian, and with a far more exposed group of population (the medical professionals), and even that much biased test, CoronaVac were still able to offer 100% protection rate against death, for all the high-risk medical professionals in Brazil. :rofl:
 
Add this independent source to the above:

Coronavirus: Sinopharm vaccine more than 90 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation, Abu Dhabi study says

The Sinopharm vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective at keeping people infected with the coronavirus out of hospital, according to a study conducted in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities said the research found a significant decrease in the rate of new Covid-19 infections among people who received a second dose of the vaccine in the emirate.

The study, conducted by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, found the vast majority of those who were infected after completing the course suffered mild symptoms and did not require treatment in hospital.

The vaccine was found to be 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation and 95 per cent effective against admission to intensive care, according to the research.

No deaths were recorded among people who received all doses required, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The study found the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent, while the efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need to be admitted to an ICU is 95 per cent.

“The study found no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in patients who received all doses required.”

Coronavirus: Sinopharm vaccine more than 90 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation, Abu Dhabi study says

No deaths were recorded among those who received the required doses
Yet it was the Brazilians who said we were only 50% effective. Keep lying. I said this many many times, China is the only hope for this crisis. Nobody believed me.
 
