Wrongly terminated Chinese-American scientist Sherry Chen settles cases for nearly US$2 million ​

The settlement for Sherry Chen, formerly a National Weather Service hydrologist, ends a decade-long odyssey that began when she was charged with spying for Beijing

“The Commerce Department is finally being held responsible for its wrongdoing and for the conduct of its illegal security unit,’ Chen says

Sherry Chen, a National Weather Service hydrologist who was accused of spying for China, has settled her wrongful prosecution and termination cases with the US government. Photo: AFP

The US Department of Commerce in Washington. The Chen settlement was said to be among the largest paid to an individual in the department’s history. Photo: Shutterstock

Xi Xiaoxing, a physicist, at a news conference in 2015 with a photograph of Chen behind him. Photo: AFP