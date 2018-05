prosecutors pushed for swift justice in a 12-day trial that ended with a death sentence handed to Nawab and her then-fiance.

ordered Nawab released due to lack of evidence last month.

“The verdict of this case was given in 12 days but it took 19 and a half years to dispose of the appeals,” her lawyer Javed Chatari told AFP.

“How would I face the world after living so long in jail?”

where the judiciary lacks the capacity to cope with the country’s surging population and an expanding case load

resulting in a mammoth backlog.

Rampant corruption in the police force also means the wealthy are able to bypass the law, while deep-seated patriarchy means women in particular face an uneven playing field in the justice system.

Unequal power structures allow for people with advantage – money or power – to rise above the law. For the poor, the system is sluggish and sometimes is so weak that it is safe to label it as almost non-existent

one of the groups

leaving those whose lives have been dismantled to repair the damage with little or no support.

Any potential compensation from the state will take time to process, her lawyer admitted, acknowledging there’s a high chance she will receive nothing.

[The police] left nothing behind

media as much as the courts responsible for her treatment

including in a TV drama based on the case.

Persecution persists, Nawab says, with people in the streets frequently whispering cold remarks when she walks past.

Society will not accept the verdict,