What's new

Writing competition launched for women from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,949
-5
8,611
Writing competition launched for women from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan
Women and girls from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan are being invited to share their work

Women and girls from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan are being invited to share their work

An international writing competition for women and girls from diverse communities in Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan has been launched.

My City, My Home is part of Transforming Narratives, a ground-breaking three-year project to establish Birmingham as a global centre for contemporary arts from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The project is being delivered by SampadSouth Asian Arts and Heritage, one of the UK’s leading arts development agencies.

As a brand new global initiative, it aims to reach out to emerging female writers from all three locations resulting in a publication of selected works, together with live readings at events.

The international competition is open to women and girls aged 16 and over, exploring and reflecting on the phrase “My City, My Home”.

Run online, women can enter a poem, short-story, or other prose: and are able to submit two pieces of work in either English, Urdu or Bangla.
'My City, My Home' is a writing competition for women from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan
Sampad

‘My City, My Home’ is a writing competition for women from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan
Director of Sampad, Piali Ray OBE feels the project is an opportunity for an often overlooked demographic.

“The identity and role of women is as diverse across cities and countries as is 21st century society.

“Cities are a melting pot of cosmopolitan cultures yet, there is a distinctiveness and roots that connect to the past.

“By launching ‘My City, My Home’ in what is Sampad’s 30th anniversary year, we want to give women and girls the chance to tell their story. We need to hear it from them.”
Sophina Jagot, Project Manager at Transforming Narratives
Transforming Narratives
Sophina Jagot, Project Manager at Transforming Narratives

According to project manager Sophina Jagot, the Transforming Narratives programme “is all about making connections between artists and creative practitioners in Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and it seemed to us now more than ever we needed to support the cultural sector in making those connections.”
She added the creative competition “promises to make and develop many new connections with groups of women and girls creating opportunities for them to participate and create for themselves. We look forward to hearing their stories.”

Loading video

Supported by Arts Council England, Birmingham City Council and British Council, you can find out more about ‘My City, My Home’ here. The closing date for entries is 30th December 2020

www.google.com

Writing competition launched for women from Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan | I Am Birmingham

An international writing competition for women and girls from diverse communities in Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan has been launched. My City, My Hom
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Russian man wins drugs in online writing competition Members Club 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Chinese soldiers write goodbye letters to spouses amid war fears China & Far East 6
zeroboy Resolution passed in National Assembly to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with the name of Holy Prophet Political Videos 15
PaklovesTurkiye PPP to write letters to foreign embassies to expose NAB ‘victimisation’ Pakistani Siasat 25
Path-Finder Beijing troops carve a map of their country and write 'China' in giant letters on disputed border la Central & South Asia 5
beijingwalker The world's biggest trolls: Beijing troops carve a map of their country and write 'China' in giant l World Affairs 3
zeroboy Rehman Malik writes letter to interior ministry to place Cynthia Ritchie’s name on ECL Political Videos 6
Bogeyman Sources on academic article writing Technology & Science 0
A PPP writes to DG ISI to take action against Cynthia Ritchie Pakistani Siasat 60
Aspen YouTube CEO writes letter to PM Imran, pledges $5 million to spread virus awareness in Pakistan COVID-19 Coronavirus 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top