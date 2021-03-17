Writing a book

Hey guys, I've been trying to give life to the stories that always circulated in my mind, although i wanted to write them but for some reason and lack of confidence on myself i never able to start it, but few weeks ago i finally put 1/3rd of it on a book, but as i write i feel extremely excited but also nervous to if my story will come out as it is in my mind ? English is not my first language but i am still trying to write it in English I wanted to do that in Urdu but my target audience for story is not just Pakistani's but also Americans because the story revolves around two characters one is American but other is Pakistani's, another thing that is worry me that it might offend some people in both Pakistan and America.
I can best describe myself as centrist and so is the premises of my story, 1 character is far left lenient and other is conservative so its not just the clash of the story itself but ideology as well, i am planning to finish this story asap and to publish it as a book, i wonder if people would be interested to read a story from an armature writer with not advance English skills ??? does anyone has any experience in book or story writing , publishing or marketing ? I mean as a student of Marketing myself i got that covered but Publishing and writing is not my best traits, i can talk/read and comprehend Advance English but when it comes to putting the scene or situation from your story on to a piece of paper and use the right word for it, i am fall short and i realized that i am not doing good in vocabulary as well
all of it is breaking my confidence but the excitement is too great for me to now stop writing, What do you guys think i should do?
I don't know many people on PDF and what are their hobbies and interest, and how much they if any know about writing stories, can anyone tag those members who have shown some interest in writing books, articles or have any previous experience regarding this? that would be awesome.
@The Eagle @waz @WebMaster mods know most so maybe you guys know certain members to
