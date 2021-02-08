Writ petition filed seeking HC order to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh

12:16 AM, February 09, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:19 AM, February 09, 2021Star Digital ReportA Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the government to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera Television in Bangladesh.The Qatar-based news channel broadcasted the documentary titled All the Prime Minister's Men on February 2.Anamul Kabir Emon said in the petition that the Al Jazeera documentary has damaged the image of Bangladesh at home and abroad and hurt the sovereignty of Bangladesh.Contents of the report are not authentic, he said, adding that Al Jazeera had earlier broadcast reports damaging the image of Bangladesh but no action was taken against the people who are involved in doing these.Writ petitioner Anamul Kabir Emon told The Daily Star tonight that he requested the HC to ask secretaries to the ministries of post and telecommunications, information and home affairs, inspector general of police, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and other relevant government officials to take necessary action to this effect.He said that he will place the petition before the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah tomorrow for its hearing.