Wray: China continues to 'lie, cheat, and steal' in bid for tech dominance

Wray: China continues to 'lie, cheat, and steal' in bid for tech dominance​


The Chinese government is bent on "unfairly dominating entire technology sectors," the FBI director said amid the disclosure of new charges against Chinese intelligence officers in a case involving a China-based telecom firm.​

The Huawai logo and a large iPhone 12 ad with Chinese text shown juxtaposed

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company.

FBI director Christopher Wray said Monday that newly disclosed charges against Chinese intelligence officers are the latest example of China's efforts to gain an unfair economic advantage over U.S. companies, particularly in the technology sphere.

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland said during a news conference Monday. The company was not identified. The complaint against the two intelligence officers was unsealed Monday in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, Garland said.

The Washington Post reported that the complaint's details mirror those of a case previously brought against Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei. The federal government has for several years increased restrictions on sales and use of Huawei tech inside the U.S. and the company was indicted in 2020 on accusations of conspiring to steal trade secrets from U.S. businesses.






During the news conference, Wray called the case further evidence of "the Chinese government's flagrant violation of international laws, as they work to project their authoritarian view around the world, including within our own borders."

In this case and "thousands of others," China's government has been found working to "undermine U.S. economic security and fundamental human rights, including those of Americans," Wray said.

"We also see a coordinated effort across the Chinese government to lie, cheat, and steal their way into unfairly dominating entire technology sectors, putting competing U.S. companies out of business," he added. "Their economic assault and their rights violations are part of the same problem. They both flout the rule of law. And one of the purposes of the Chinese government's repression is to make it easier to steal our innovation."

For instance, he said, the Chinese government has repeatedly tried to "silence anyone who fights back against their theft." The case disclosed Monday is another example of this tactic by China as it showed an "attempted obstruction of an independent judicial process to give underhanded help to one of their companies accused of breaking our intellectual property laws," Wray said.

In July, Wray warned U.S. businesses about the threat from China's hacking program, which he said is "bigger than that of every other major country combined." At the time he described the Chinese government as "set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick."

During the news conference Monday, Wray cited a statement he'd made previously that the FBI is opening a new case related to Chinese intelligence roughly every 12 hours.

The newly disclosed case comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, including around access to technology. The U.S. earlier this month introduced export controls meant to prevent China from acquiring technology related to advanced chips.

One cybersecurity expert has predicted the chip technology blockade would lead to an increase in retaliatory hacking by the Chinese government aimed at IP theft.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that technologies that could be used in quantum computing, along with artificial intelligence software, might be the Biden administration’s next targets for export controls.

stick to topic please

are you saying Chinese dont steal technology from others ?
Probably the British steal more, they have spies all over the world, the infamous MI6 are everywhere in places like HK, good these trouble makers and thiefs got kicked out now.
 
acknowledging some Chinese are thieves
You British and Indians are world famous thieves that steal tech rom China in the past centuries such as making printing, compass, gun powder, paper, tea, silk and procelain, but are also nations of criminals that engaged in either opium trades or plantations.
 
aziqbal said:

Wray: China continues to 'lie, cheat, and steal' in bid for tech dominance


The Chinese government is bent on "unfairly dominating entire technology sectors," the FBI director said amid the disclosure of new charges against Chinese intelligence officers in a case involving a China-based telecom firm.​

The Huawai logo and a large iPhone 12 ad with Chinese text shown juxtaposed

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company.

FBI director Christopher Wray said Monday that newly disclosed charges against Chinese intelligence officers are the latest example of China's efforts to gain an unfair economic advantage over U.S. companies, particularly in the technology sphere.

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland said during a news conference Monday. The company was not identified. The complaint against the two intelligence officers was unsealed Monday in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, Garland said.

The Washington Post reported that the complaint's details mirror those of a case previously brought against Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei. The federal government has for several years increased restrictions on sales and use of Huawei tech inside the U.S. and the company was indicted in 2020 on accusations of conspiring to steal trade secrets from U.S. businesses.






During the news conference, Wray called the case further evidence of "the Chinese government's flagrant violation of international laws, as they work to project their authoritarian view around the world, including within our own borders."

In this case and "thousands of others," China's government has been found working to "undermine U.S. economic security and fundamental human rights, including those of Americans," Wray said.

"We also see a coordinated effort across the Chinese government to lie, cheat, and steal their way into unfairly dominating entire technology sectors, putting competing U.S. companies out of business," he added. "Their economic assault and their rights violations are part of the same problem. They both flout the rule of law. And one of the purposes of the Chinese government's repression is to make it easier to steal our innovation."

For instance, he said, the Chinese government has repeatedly tried to "silence anyone who fights back against their theft." The case disclosed Monday is another example of this tactic by China as it showed an "attempted obstruction of an independent judicial process to give underhanded help to one of their companies accused of breaking our intellectual property laws," Wray said.

In July, Wray warned U.S. businesses about the threat from China's hacking program, which he said is "bigger than that of every other major country combined." At the time he described the Chinese government as "set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick."

During the news conference Monday, Wray cited a statement he'd made previously that the FBI is opening a new case related to Chinese intelligence roughly every 12 hours.

The newly disclosed case comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, including around access to technology. The U.S. earlier this month introduced export controls meant to prevent China from acquiring technology related to advanced chips.

One cybersecurity expert has predicted the chip technology blockade would lead to an increase in retaliatory hacking by the Chinese government aimed at IP theft.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that technologies that could be used in quantum computing, along with artificial intelligence software, might be the Biden administration’s next targets for export controls.

Let the Chinese steal to their hearts' content. It's not our problem as Pakistanis. Instead, we are indirect beneficiaries when we buy military hardware or make our own.
 
aziqbal said:
stick to topic please

are you saying Chinese dont steal technology from others ?
But why u pick on Chinese instead of America, India and even UK?

Don't tell me they don't steal. Trying to act righteous but instead is just trying cheapshot to impress your master.
 
etylo said:
You British and Indians are world famous thieves that steal tech rom China in the past centuries such as making printing, compass, gun powder, paper, tea, silk and procelain, but are also nations of criminals that engaged in either opium trades or plantations.
What compass ? What inventions ?? You cannot figure how to sail to Hawaii or North America ?
 
PakFactor said:
Let the Chinese steal to their hearts' content. It's not our problem as Pakistanis. Instead, we are indirect beneficiaries when we buy military hardware or make our own.
And u trust such stupid article? Like the article about a coup happened against Xi which turn out to be a bad joke. Those who trust this article must have IQ 50 level.

nahtanbob said:
What compass ? What inventions ?? You cannot figure how to sail to Hawaii or North America ?
Indeed. Without Chinese invention, u can forget about sailing to Hawaii or even flying there...
 
Beast said:
And u trust such stupid article? Like the article about a coup happened against Xi which turn out to be a bad joke. Those who trust this article must have IQ 50 level.


Indeed. Without Chinese invention, u can forget about sailing to Hawaii or even flying there...
Don't worry about what the article says and who writes it. You can't trample every insect in the jungle.
 
nahtanbob said:
acknowledging some Chinese are thieves
Why not u indian and american admit you are thieves too?


foreverwars.substack.com

The CIA Has Been Stealing Your Data For Years

We don't know much more than that, but thanks to a bulk-surveillance disclosure last week, we know that.
foreverwars.substack.com foreverwars.substack.com

thekootneeti.in

The United States blacklists India, China and five other countries for IP theft

The global economy is becoming more intertwined and innovation-driven powered by creativity which is essentially supported by intellectual property (IP). For many entrepreneurs, investors and businesses trademarks are the lifeblood of innovation.
thekootneeti.in thekootneeti.in
 
aziqbal said:

Wray: China continues to 'lie, cheat, and steal' in bid for tech dominance


The Chinese government is bent on "unfairly dominating entire technology sectors," the FBI director said amid the disclosure of new charges against Chinese intelligence officers in a case involving a China-based telecom firm.​

The Huawai logo and a large iPhone 12 ad with Chinese text shown juxtaposed

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company.

FBI director Christopher Wray said Monday that newly disclosed charges against Chinese intelligence officers are the latest example of China's efforts to gain an unfair economic advantage over U.S. companies, particularly in the technology sphere.

Two Chinese intelligence officers are accused of attempting to "obstruct, influence, and impede a criminal prosecution" of a China-based global telecommunications company, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland said during a news conference Monday. The company was not identified. The complaint against the two intelligence officers was unsealed Monday in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, Garland said.

The Washington Post reported that the complaint's details mirror those of a case previously brought against Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei. The federal government has for several years increased restrictions on sales and use of Huawei tech inside the U.S. and the company was indicted in 2020 on accusations of conspiring to steal trade secrets from U.S. businesses.






During the news conference, Wray called the case further evidence of "the Chinese government's flagrant violation of international laws, as they work to project their authoritarian view around the world, including within our own borders."

In this case and "thousands of others," China's government has been found working to "undermine U.S. economic security and fundamental human rights, including those of Americans," Wray said.

"We also see a coordinated effort across the Chinese government to lie, cheat, and steal their way into unfairly dominating entire technology sectors, putting competing U.S. companies out of business," he added. "Their economic assault and their rights violations are part of the same problem. They both flout the rule of law. And one of the purposes of the Chinese government's repression is to make it easier to steal our innovation."

For instance, he said, the Chinese government has repeatedly tried to "silence anyone who fights back against their theft." The case disclosed Monday is another example of this tactic by China as it showed an "attempted obstruction of an independent judicial process to give underhanded help to one of their companies accused of breaking our intellectual property laws," Wray said.

In July, Wray warned U.S. businesses about the threat from China's hacking program, which he said is "bigger than that of every other major country combined." At the time he described the Chinese government as "set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick."

During the news conference Monday, Wray cited a statement he'd made previously that the FBI is opening a new case related to Chinese intelligence roughly every 12 hours.

The newly disclosed case comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, including around access to technology. The U.S. earlier this month introduced export controls meant to prevent China from acquiring technology related to advanced chips.

One cybersecurity expert has predicted the chip technology blockade would lead to an increase in retaliatory hacking by the Chinese government aimed at IP theft.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that technologies that could be used in quantum computing, along with artificial intelligence software, might be the Biden administration’s next targets for export controls.

www.protocol.com

FBI's Wray: China continues to 'lie, cheat, and steal' to acquire tech

The Chinese government is bent on "unfairly dominating entire technology sectors," the FBI director said amid the disclosure of new charges against Chinese intelligence officers in a case involving a China-based telecom firm.
www.protocol.com www.protocol.com
So what... as if the West are honest to countries of the developing world.

Countries of the developing world like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and China have every right to take advantage of the West.
 

