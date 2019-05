My dear Pak,



KSE is not on an island... other major markets have also been jittery. So we shall keep seeing swings until this US-Iran and US-China things get a clear outcome...for now into speculation zone.



However, please, don't forget KSE has a history of manipulation with a few individuals of #CriminalEnterprise... making it dance to their liking...



Since Pak's #MarasiMedia is paid...so it shows to Paks as if KSE is an insulated market...hence linking it to the government...black propaganda... old tricks...



More sinister is dollar manipulation of private banks...knowing that Pak has to redeem debt shortly...so it is playing its old game... SBP individual are also part of this.



Government is in deep paralysis.... so the debt i.e. inflation is passed onto Paks... good old game of Getting-Rich-Quick-Schemes... has been going on for at least half a century in Pak.



Hence, it would be valuable to see things wholistically...and not just individual item issue.



Sub chalta hai..bahi!



