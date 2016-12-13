Wow! Journalists on Government Payroll are Tweeting Against Serving Pak Army Generals

People on government payroll tweeting against serving Lt. General of Pakistan Army. I am sure they want to create internal conflict between different Lt. Gens.
Alas! It was the last organization with some integrity left...
When NS family is caught with overseas property, he says he doesn't have any relation with his children's business. When a family member of a Lt. Gen tweets about government's corruption, government Media cell holds Lt. General responsible...
We are in a deep trouble.... May Allah save us...
