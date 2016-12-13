What's new

Wow! Journalists on Government Payroll are Tweeting Against Serving Pak Army Generals

People on government payroll tweeting against serving Lt. General of Pakistan Army. I am sure they want to create internal conflict between different Lt. Gens.

Alas! It was the last organization with some integrity left...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/807988868251340801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/807991697972019201

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/808008377574064128

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/808018274734735361

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/808023975335002114

When NS family is caught with overseas property, he says he doesn't have any relation with his children's business. When a family member of a Lt. Gen tweets about government's corruption, government Media cell holds Lt. General responsible...

We are in a deep trouble.... May Allah save us...

Why in the world are his children tagging him in their posts for? Sheer stupidity on their part. Irrespective of the National sentiments sometimes you gotta keep a facade especially when you are a government servant. The blame for this falls on his moron of a son. BTW this is not the first time I have seen these wanna be "elite" military brats stirring trouble for their fathers. (Abba jurnail banta nahi amma aur bacho ka attitude assman pur poohanch jata hay pehlay) :mad:
 
Ahmed noorani really? The guy is a famous army hater. He was the one that was spreading the news about some tweet which said that a few generals on the plane sitting right next to them were talking about how the army should have done the coup in turkey by killing the pres e.t.c e.t.c baseless propaganda but quite sadly these twitter journalist have become mouth pieces of baseless propaganda. Don't think only the politicians have a beef with the army. Some media outlets and journalists have it in for them and cannot stand the fame the army has made for itself in the eyes of the people. They hate Asim bajwa bcz it was under him that ISPR truly flourished and became instrumental in bringing the army closer to the people and improving their relations.

These journalists have an agenda and he is one of them. The thing is that all countries are plagued by these liberal extremists who for some reason, hate their armed forces or have an agenda against them. In ours they are very outspoken and would link an anti govt statement of a shopkeeper who once sold eggs to a general with them. Simple as that.
 
Departure of Gen. RS and his team has made the snakes in Pakistan bold and these snakes want to keep Pak Army under pressure so that traitors and useful idiots continue to work unchecked against Pakistan and its interest.
 
@PakSword why is anyone surprised? This was bound to happen after no one was punished on dawn leaks case... Athought these both are not exactly related to one another..but the way, govt media cell and maryam nawaz was let scott free for defaming military in dawn leaks case.... yeh tu hona hi tha.....Abhi tu aur bhi bhtt kuch hona baqi hai.. Wait and watch ... Ab tu i dont feel anything... Jin ko badnaam kiya jaaraha hai, jab unhein koi aitraz nahi hai..tu hum aap kon hotay hain aitraz karnay walay?
 
A Punjab inside India wasnt what we Muslims wanted we were barely able to get aajority to part our ways in a bloody and unjust partition
 
RIP morality and Common sense which is not available in Pakistan. I am unable to find any propaganda but ISPR is a propaganda center where in world army run a public relation media center? Every press release should come by proper channel and ISPR should stop funding few media houses.

BTW, if you think they are on payroll then i think our army is also on govt's payroll :what:. Oh i forget, our so called PAAK army has their own businesses in pakistan in every domain be it agri culture to avaiation.

Grow up kid and try to absorb reality.
 

