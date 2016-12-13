Wow! Journalists on Government Payroll are Tweeting Against Serving Pak Army Generals

Ahmed noorani really? The guy is a famous army hater. He was the one that was spreading the news about some tweet which said that a few generals on the plane sitting right next to them were talking about how the army should have done the coup in turkey by killing the pres e.t.c e.t.c baseless propaganda but quite sadly these twitter journalist have become mouth pieces of baseless propaganda. Don't think only the politicians have a beef with the army. Some media outlets and journalists have it in for them and cannot stand the fame the army has made for itself in the eyes of the people. They hate Asim bajwa bcz it was under him that ISPR truly flourished and became instrumental in bringing the army closer to the people and improving their relations.



These journalists have an agenda and he is one of them. The thing is that all countries are plagued by these liberal extremists who for some reason, hate their armed forces or have an agenda against them. In ours they are very outspoken and would link an anti govt statement of a shopkeeper who once sold eggs to a general with them. Simple as that.