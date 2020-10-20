What's new

Wow: I didn't realized that i am associated with PDF more then 10 years

My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,771
2
5,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Salam guys,

I didn't realized that i am with PDF more then 10 years. Thank you everyone to keep me associated with PDF for very long time and it improves my knowledge greatly. Thank you PDF team to this happened and best of luck for your future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top