Huawei's HiSilicon Develops First RISC-V Design to Overcome Arm Restrictions

By Anton Shilov 2 days agoDue to being blacklisted by the U.S. government, Huawei and its chip division HiSilicon do not have access to development and production technologies designed in America. The restrictions include many Arm processor architectures, including those used in various microcontrollers that Huawei uses widely.HiSilicon's HiSilicon Hi3861 development board is based on the company's own Hi3861 controller. Huawei's documentation doesn't disclose exactly what the chip does, but it describes it as a main controller chip. The Hi3861 chip is accompanied by a serial port controller as well as a USB-C port. Among the more important aspects, the Hi3861 seems to have all the logic that enables USB-C functionality (e.g., synchronization and port alignment) and GPIO (general-purpose) pins.Overall, the HiSilicon Hi3861 development board has rather vast (at least Raspberry Pi -like) capabilities, but not for a world that Huawei's HiSilicon is used to, at least in terms of public opinion.WOW HuaweiYou guys are a True Warrior that always made american cannot sleep wellA true Chinese Spirit, who never backdown despite enormous pressure from their enemy