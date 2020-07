ARY News Headlines | 6 PM | 10 July 2020



Watch from 1:38 to onwards.And we all know PML-Q actually represents RAWALPINDI aka ESTABLISHMENT.Why the **** establishment is not letting accountability process go ahead ???This makes me really angry...Pakistani youth wants accountability.Why we should go MITTI PAO? This is NONSENSE.IK should discard that and should continue to suck the life out of these leeches who RAPED the country with impunity.Did I read the message of that old man Shujaat correctly?Opinions, please !!