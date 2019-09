Bilawal calls talk of Article 149 conspiracy against Sindh

Hyderabad: Pakistan People's Party will not tolerate any conspiracy against Sindh, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while reacting to federal law minister's remarks government must invoke article 149 in order to address the issues facing Karachi.Speaking at a press conference, the PPP chairman said after depriving Sindh of its rights, the government now plans to occupy Karachi."Efforts are afoot to destroy Sindh," said Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari adding that Law Minister Farogh Naseem presented a formula to occupy Karachi."We will not let (the government) snatch Sindh's rights," said he.He said the government will have to go if it attempts to occupy Karachi.Bilawal said the government plans to carry out economic massacre of federating units.He said such measures had led to dismemberment of Pakistan in the past."How is it possible to control Karachi from Islamabad," said he."We will not let this undemocratic government work ," the PPP chairman said.Wow....PPP and Bilawal thinks Sindh is their Jageer.....That's what happens when you let them rule the province for continuous 12 years.May Allah help Imran and federal government in taking over Karachi and fighting these jahil waderas. @LeGenD and @others