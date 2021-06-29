What's new

WoW ! Bangladesh Air Force Honours IAF Chief .

IAF Chief First Foreign Service Head To Review Bangladesh Air Force Passing Out Parade

IAF chief Bhadauria was invited by his Bangladeshi counterpart Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan to review the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA)
Updated: June 29, 2021 7:39 pm IST

1624983611007.png


IAF Chief First Foreign Service Head To Review Bangladesh Air Force Passing Out Parade

Signifying the strong bonds between India and Bangladesh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reviewed the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA) at Jashore in Bangladesh.
The onus of Indo Bangla ties lie solely on India. Bangladesh cannot carry India forever in this relationship.
 
The onus of Indo Bangla ties lie solely on India. Bangladesh cannot carry India forever in this relationship.
But just look how the Indians are ready to eat themselves.
Even searched 50 year history just to give themselves a kiss.
 
But just look how the Indians are ready to eat themselves.
Even searched 50 year history just to give themselves a kiss.
Well they just need to keep trying. Do more.

Bangladesh is an atoot ang for India's cold war with China.
 
