WoW ! Bangladesh Air Force Honours IAF Chief .

IAF Chief First Foreign Service Head To Review Bangladesh Air Force Passing Out Parade
IAF Chief First Foreign Service Head To Review Bangladesh Air Force Passing Out Parade
Signifying the strong bonds between India and Bangladesh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reviewed the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA) at Jashore in Bangladesh.
